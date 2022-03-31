The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to Buy

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SEGXF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($17.68) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.65) to GBX 1,560 ($20.43) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($18.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.76) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $956.14.

SEGRO stock remained flat at $$18.00 during trading hours on Thursday. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

