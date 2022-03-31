The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $106,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.15.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.39. 5,779,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,421,378. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $130.29 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

