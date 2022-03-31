The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $441,090.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12.
TTD traded down $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $69.25. 3,066,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,860,651. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.52. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 251.33, a P/E/G ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.22.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.
TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
