THORChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $414.12 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.27 or 0.00025173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and approximately $414.12 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047007 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.95 or 0.07222949 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,758.33 or 0.99997411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00045539 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

