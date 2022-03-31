Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBLMY opened at $11.33 on Thursday. Tiger Brands has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.

Get Tiger Brands alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Consumer Brands, Exports and International, and Other. The Grains segment includes milling; sorghum beverage and breakfast, rice; and pasta. The Consumer Brands segment covers groceries; snacks; treats and beverage; meat products; and home, personal care and baby products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.