Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 18,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 180,707 shares.The stock last traded at $28.65 and had previously closed at $29.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

The stock has a market cap of $643.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 699.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

