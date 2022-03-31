Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $241.29

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $241.29 and last traded at $241.02, with a volume of 12830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.85.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $263,044,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

