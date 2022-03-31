Travala.com Market Capitalization Achieves $85.93 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (AVA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $85.93 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00003704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00047011 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,269.73 or 0.07150489 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,741.32 or 1.00030576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00046029 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,736,287 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

