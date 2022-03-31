Treat DAO (TREAT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $45,484.00

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.43 or 0.07181541 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,882.60 or 1.00263222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00053544 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

