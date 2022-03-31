Trex (NYSE:TREX) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $84.00. The company traded as low as $66.66 and last traded at $66.72, with a volume of 39826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.52.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TREX. BNP Paribas cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Trex by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Trex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Trex by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,754,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 132,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average of $105.38.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

