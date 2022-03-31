Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Cut to C$65.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

TCNNF has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from C$76.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.69. 393,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,133. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $48.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.