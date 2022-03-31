Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Sells $42,750.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) Director Michael Doak sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $42,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Doak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $63,245.00.

Trupanion stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,085. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.65 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.50.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

