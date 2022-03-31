Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
TSGTY opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.79. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02.
About Tsingtao Brewery (Get Rating)
