TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of TSP stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $12.14. 21,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,712. TuSimple has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 11,702.17% and a negative return on equity of 85.13%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Research analysts predict that TuSimple will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Mullen sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $30,790.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,473 shares of company stock valued at $110,243 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

