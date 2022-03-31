TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the February 28th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 397.6 days.
Shares of TV Asahi stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. TV Asahi has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.
About TV Asahi (Get Rating)
