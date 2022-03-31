TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the February 28th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 397.6 days.

Shares of TV Asahi stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. TV Asahi has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

Get TV Asahi alerts:

About TV Asahi (Get Rating)

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.