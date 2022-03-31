Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,800 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 818,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Tyro Payments stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Tyro Payments has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00.

Tyro Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants and business banking products to businesses in Australia. The company operates through Payments, Banking, and Other/Corporate segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking products.

