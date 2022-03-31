Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,800 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 818,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Tyro Payments stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Tyro Payments has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00.
Tyro Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyro Payments (TYPMF)
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Receive News & Ratings for Tyro Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyro Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.