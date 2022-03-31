UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

UNCFF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $18.13.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

