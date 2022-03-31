UniMex Network (UMX) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

UniMex Network (UMX) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $15,366.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00046841 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.23 or 0.07233033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,521.85 or 0.99877530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00045579 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,593,978 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

