Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

UPST has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.82.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart stock traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.09. 9,179,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,012,148. Upstart has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.79.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $12,373,283.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,374 shares of company stock worth $31,378,533. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Upstart by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Upstart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.