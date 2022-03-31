Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 18,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 872,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

VCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Equities research analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth about $832,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth about $28,831,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth about $20,777,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth about $4,088,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth about $5,838,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

