Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.22

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 1104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $366,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

