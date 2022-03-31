Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.22

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 1104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.
Several research firms recently weighed in on VLN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28.
Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:VLN)
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.
