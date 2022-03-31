Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 21,280 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.51% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 115,205 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VGM stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0521 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

