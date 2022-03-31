Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $132.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.79. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.02.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

