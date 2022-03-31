Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OKE opened at $71.71 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.25.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

