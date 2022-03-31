Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amphenol by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $76.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

