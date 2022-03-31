Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,669,000 after acquiring an additional 46,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $280.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.65 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

