Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,349 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 760.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.