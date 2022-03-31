Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 5,688 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after buying an additional 1,337,520 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 318,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $107.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.60. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.97 and a one year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.