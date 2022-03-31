Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in NICE by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in NICE by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE stock opened at $221.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.93 and a 200 day moving average of $268.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $199.32 and a 52 week high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

