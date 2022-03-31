Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.40. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.77 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.94.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FR shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

