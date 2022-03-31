Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ameren by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,626,000 after buying an additional 268,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after buying an additional 180,828 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,715,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,923,000 after buying an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 45,966.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,214,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ameren by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,708,000 after buying an additional 170,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $697,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,426 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE AEE opened at $93.82 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average of $85.96.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.46%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

