Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REXR opened at $75.69 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.61, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

