Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 25.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Shopify by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,008,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Shopify by 17.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP opened at $705.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $736.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,177.04. The company has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.64. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $510.02 and a one year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.