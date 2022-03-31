Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.05 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 35,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 403,251 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,941,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.03. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

