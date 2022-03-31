Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.44. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.92.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

