Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.82 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,371 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 36,631 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $91.39 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

