Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.96 Million Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127,995 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of Gerdau worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 72,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 22.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter.

Gerdau stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

