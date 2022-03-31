Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $160.32 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $160.62. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.37.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

