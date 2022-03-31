Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,968 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 36,704 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,825 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $101,894,000 after purchasing an additional 457,498 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,934 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $39.65 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, CBRE Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.