Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $109.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $91.49 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.