Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND opened at $79.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.61 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.