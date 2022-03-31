Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,012 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,607,000 after purchasing an additional 234,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,195,000 after buying an additional 29,208 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL opened at $311.32 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.