Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 11,700 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PPL by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,208,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,698,000 after purchasing an additional 799,735 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in PPL by 22.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in PPL by 60.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 175.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 118,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 75,802 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 113.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is -41.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

