Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,304 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,409,000 after buying an additional 38,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS opened at $432.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.73. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $334.61 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

