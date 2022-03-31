Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 3,614 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALL opened at $140.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.23 and a 200-day moving average of $122.59. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $141.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.93.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

