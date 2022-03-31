Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 3,935 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Aflac by 97.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,666 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,682,000 after purchasing an additional 369,258 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 592.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 409,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 350,534 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 561,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 349,454 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,915. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $66.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

