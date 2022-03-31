Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,087 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after buying an additional 1,977,355 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $119,675,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,276,000 after purchasing an additional 298,230 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,835,000 after purchasing an additional 252,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $138.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.36. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.92.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

