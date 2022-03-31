Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 218,293 Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,259,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,293 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 3.23% of Galiano Gold worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GAU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Galiano Gold by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,406,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 826,807 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 657.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 481,007 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,844,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 171,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

GAU stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $125.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Galiano Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.