Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,662 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Netflix by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,417 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 16.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Netflix by 17.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,155 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $381.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $383.22 and a 200 day moving average of $535.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

