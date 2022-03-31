Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 6,529 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 498,100 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 499.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 556,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,144,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,509. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.21.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.72.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

